President Uhuru Kenyatta was among hundreds of Kenyans who congratulated Kenya's Joycilline Jepkosgei for breaking World 10km record at the Birell Prague Grand Prix on Saturday.

Jepkogei's love with the Czech capital city continued she chalked another world record, making it five world records in just five months.

The 23-year-old Kenyan clocked 29:43 minutes to smash through the 30-minute barrier and break her own record of 30:04, also set in the Czech capital, during the Prague Half Marathon on April 1.

The performance marked the fifth world record of the year for Jepkosgei, who broke four; 10km, 15km, 20km and the half marathon on her way top breaking the World Half Marathon record with victory at the Prague Half Marathon in 1:04:52.

The half marathon record had only lasted for less than two months where another Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir, who is also the World Half Marathon champion had broken the record with a new time of 1:05:06 at Ras Al-Khaimah on February 10.

Jepkosgei edged out compatriot Fancy Chemutai to second in 30:06, just two seconds outside of the previous world record for the third fastest time ever. Kenyan born Violah Jepchumba of Bahrain, who was last year's winner, wrapped up the last podium place in 30:25.

"Congratulations Joyciline Jepkosgei for breaking the women's 10km world record at the 2017 Birell Prague Grand Prix. You have done our country proud," said the President both on his twitter handle and facebook page.

The social media was also abuzz with congratulatory Jepkogei's victory once again.

"Congratulations Jepkosgei! That meaning she is fit to pace set Berlin Marathon 2017( MEN) as they run for WR up to 5Km.Congratulations again!," said Pius Muia from Machakos.

"Amazing, amazing. To go under 30(29.43) is truly phenomenal," said Robert Rutto on his facebook page.

"I'm really pleased to have won today and managed to break a world record," Jepkosgei said. "The whole race was really tough and I basically had my heart set on a record right from the start which really took it out of me. But I'm really happy to have succeeded."

Running with a designated pacesetter for nearly the entire race, Jepkosgei went on a tear from the gun, reaching the midway point in 14:32, a world best for 5k on the roads.

"Everything was going according to plan from the first kilometres; in fact it couldn't have gone any better. I'm pretty tired right now, but at the same time really satisfied."

The men's race also delivered some especially fast times, with the first three producing the three fastest times in the world this season. It was a thriller as well, with Benard Kimeli and Mathew Kimeli battling stride-for-stride over the final kilometre before Benard prevailed in 27:10, a new course record and lifetime best.

"I'm really pleased with my time," the winner said. "The pacemakers were running a bit too slow, so I decided to take things into my own hands and set my own pace. The final two kilometres and the duel with Mathew were seriously gripping and I'm delighted to say I've finally managed to win in Prague."

Mathew Kimeli crossed the finish just a step behind in 27:11 with little known compatriot Rhonex Kipruto third in 27:13.

Eight men managed to finish in under twenty-eight minutes including the Norwegian Sondre Nordstad Moen whose performance of 27:55 meant a personal best and the best European time recorded this year.

Leading results:

MEN -

1. Benard Kimeli (Ken) 27:10

2. Methew Kipkorir Kimeli (Ken) 27:11

3. Rhonex Kipruto (Ken)27:13

4. Justus Kangogo (Ken) 27:51

5. Amos Kibiwot Kurgat (Ken) 27:53

WOMEN

1. Joyciline Jepkosgei (Ken) 29:43

2. Fancy Chemutai (Ken) 30:06

3. Violah Jepchumba (Bahrain)30:25

4. Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich (Ken)30:28

5. Stacy Chepkemboi Ndiwa (Ken) 31:37

