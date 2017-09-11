Kenya: Police Investigate Death of Couple in Land Dispute

A couple was murdered in Nyamira County over land dispute.

Relatives found David Nyakundi and his wife Dorcas Kerubo dead in their house in Kebirigo village, Nyamira South, on Sunday morning.

The incident enraged the villagers who torched a house belonging to Mr Nyakundi's father, claiming he was behind the deaths.

CHIEF

Nyamira OCPD Riko Ngare said Mr Nyakundi had a long-standing family land ownership dispute.

"They were supposed to appear before the chief on Monday to try and solve it.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the murder is associated with the land dispute," Mr Ngare said.

INJURIES

The OCPD said the assailant(s) gained entry into the couple's bedroom by breaking a window.

"There are no physical injuries on the body of Mr Nyakundi.... However, there are some injuries on his wife," Mr Ngare added.

The bodies were taken to the Nyamira Referral Hospital mortuary.