Kenya: Ministry Seeks to Cushion County Staff From Arbitrary Sacking

The National and County governments will undertake Capacity Assessment and Rationalization of the Public Service (CARPS) to ensure efficient delivery of services at both levels of government.

The move is seen as an attempt by the National Government to cushion county staff from arbitrary sacking by governors as witnessed recently after the August polls.

In an advisory letter to the Council of Governors, Cabinet Secretary for Youth and Gender Affairs Ms Sicily Kariuki said the leadership of both National and County governments have made major strides on issues raised by new governors on human resource during the transition period.

"The CARPS programme is expected to both in the short term and long term to contribute significantly to the rationalisation of the public service by determining the actual number of public officers across the entire public service," Ms Kariuki said.

NEW LEADERSHIP

"The Inter-Governmental Sector Forum on Public Service Management is already engaging on this matter and has made some headway on some of the concerns of the new leadership," Ms Kariuki said.

The CS who is also the co-chair of the Inter-Governmental committee for CARPS pointed out that Kisii Governor James Ongwae who has been the Co-chair of the Inter- Governmental steering committee is aware the programme.

She said the provisions do not take away the powers of the Governors on matters of human resource but only meant to guide on what to do within the confines of the law.

Ms Kariuki said while the constitution empowers County government to effectively manage human resources at their respective counties, it should be guided by relevant legal provisions.

The CS said in as much the new county leadership are under pressure to make certain changes so as to enhance service delivery and also deliver on their promises, she warned the county chiefs that the constitution under the Employment Act (2007) also provides workers with rights to equal and fair treatment.

ANXIETY

She pointed out that some statements that have been made by the new governors have caused fear and anxiety among the county staff which she expressed fear may affect productivity, performance and the overall service delivery.

Most of the governors, fresh from a bruising political battle in August went into a sacking spree as they draw up lists of people they want appointed in their governments.

In Meru for instance, Governor Kiraitu Murungi who beat Peter Munya sacked 85 top officials employed by former Governor Peter Munya, saying he was sending them on indefinite leave to allow for a human and financial resource audit.

Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Professor Margaret Kobia also warned Governors against arbitrary sacking insisting they must observe relevant laws when sacking staff.

COTU also warned the county chiefs governors against taking such actions adding that it would use legal means to ensure justice to the affected employees.

CIVIL SERVANTS

In her advisory letter, the CS pointed out that there are four categories of county staff including civil servants whose terms are permanent and pensionable hence cannot be arbitrarily terminated, dismissed or suspended unless the laid procedures are followed to the latter.

There are also staff appointed by the governor and approved by the County Assembly, they serve for the duration the governor is in office hence the incoming Governors have the discretion to terminate their appointments.

The third category include the personal staff of the governor who are employed through the County Service Board by the governor.

They serve for five years and the terms of termination is always indicated in their letter of appointment.

CASUALS

The county also have casuals who are hired daily, weekly or monthly and their termination is based on the task or terms of appointment and is provided in law.

"Arbitrary termination of appointment, dismissal or unfair treatment of employees therefore is disruptive, expensive and potentially counter-productive. It is also against the constitution, labour laws and exposes counties to legal action, industrial disharmony, disruptions of critical services and possible huge settlement costs," Ms Kariuki said in the advisory.

The CS told governors to allow the County Public Service Boards as the body mandated to manage the Public Service in Counties to discharge its functions in any recruitment and termination of appointment process.

She further told governors while sending home the county staff, they should recognize the rights of the citizens to demand for public service as provided in the Bills of Rights.