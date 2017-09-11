10 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Somalia: At Least Three Killed in Suicide Bomb Mission

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkadir Khalif

At least three people were Sunday killed in a suicide bomb explosion at Beledweyne, north of Mogadishu.

The governor of Hiran, where Beledweyne town is located, Mr Omar Ibrahim Adan Badiyow, told the media that the incident occurred in front of a popular tea shop near the headquarter of the regional administration known as Gobolka.

"The dead included two civilians and the man wearing the suicide belt," added the governor.

Local residents said the bomb detonator had visited Beledweyne several times before finally exploding his device under a tree, next to the tea shop.

Security agents

Fifteen other people, including three reporters working for Jubbaland, Saab and RTN television stations, were confirmed injured.

Reports indicated that the Jubbaland TV journalist, Mr Abdullahi Osman Moalim, sustained serious injuries.

The scene of the explosion was immediately cordoned off by security agents.

It was the second suicide mission in the south-central regions of Somalia in three days, following an explosion on Friday by a man wearing suicide jacket in Baidoa town, 240 km south of Mogadishu, that killed four people.

Somalia

Three Killed on Suicide Attack in Beledweyne

At least three people were killed and 13 others were wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a teashop in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.