Somalia: At Least Three Killed in Suicide Bomb Mission

At least three people were Sunday killed in a suicide bomb explosion at Beledweyne, north of Mogadishu.

The governor of Hiran, where Beledweyne town is located, Mr Omar Ibrahim Adan Badiyow, told the media that the incident occurred in front of a popular tea shop near the headquarter of the regional administration known as Gobolka.

"The dead included two civilians and the man wearing the suicide belt," added the governor.

Local residents said the bomb detonator had visited Beledweyne several times before finally exploding his device under a tree, next to the tea shop.

Security agents

Fifteen other people, including three reporters working for Jubbaland, Saab and RTN television stations, were confirmed injured.

Reports indicated that the Jubbaland TV journalist, Mr Abdullahi Osman Moalim, sustained serious injuries.

The scene of the explosion was immediately cordoned off by security agents.

It was the second suicide mission in the south-central regions of Somalia in three days, following an explosion on Friday by a man wearing suicide jacket in Baidoa town, 240 km south of Mogadishu, that killed four people.