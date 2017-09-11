Uganda: Army MPs Speak Out On Age Limit

Members of Parliament representing the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have spoken out on how they will vote if the duel over the lifting of presidential age limits were to be put to a vote on the floor of parliament.

Asked in separate interviews last week whether they would vote yes, some army MPs were cagey, others responded in the affirmative, while a few hinted that they could oppose the controversial proposed legislation.

The campaign to drop the upper and lower (35 and 75 years) presidential age limits from the Constitution gained more traction last week when Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda came out publicly in support of a group of ruling NRM youth campaigners.

The group, calling themselves Kick Age Limitations out of the Constitution (KALOC), is busy meeting top government and NRM party officials. Rugunda met the group on August 31 at his office at the Twin Towers building, behind Parliament House.

The Observer's interviews with the army MPs were prompted by one legislator, who told this newspaper last week that some army MPs had quietly signed up to support the campaign to remove the age limits from the Constitution.

The military MPs have reportedly become frequent attendees of the weekly meetings at parliament, mobilising political support for the popularisation of the proposed deletion of Article 102(b) of the Constitution, which sets the lower age for aspiring presidents at 35 years, and caps the upper age at 75 years.

Kassanda South MP Simeo Muwanga Nsubuga, the group's most vocal member, confirmed to The Observer last week that some army MPs, including three generals, had joined their mobilisation effort.

Dr Rugunda, in an interview with this newspaper, confirmed that he is part of the push to scrap the constitutional age limit, which remains the only legal hurdle to President Museveni's extension of his rule beyond 2021 when his current term expires (See: PM Rugunda joins youth campaign to remove age limit, The Observer, September 8).

Though Article 208(2) of the Constitution stipulates that serving army officers must remain non-partisan, Kabula MP James Kakooza, who is a huge promoter of the removal of age limits, told this writer that the army MPs have no option but to support what is in the interest of the commander-in-chief of the UPDF, President Museveni.

"They are answerable to the high command [so] there is no way you can expect them to support what is not in the interest of their boss," Kakooza said.

When the 1995 constitution was first amended in 2005, two army MPs got themselves in trouble for opposing the proposed removal of presidential term limits. At the time, Museveni was left with a year to the expiry of his constitutional two terms. Col Fred Bogere abstained during a vote on the floor of parliament supported by all army MPs, including Army Commander Aronda Nyakayirima.

Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, then a brigadier, ended up in jail, accused of spreading harmful propaganda and behaving in a conduct prejudicial to good conduct and discipline of the army, when he criticised the removal of presidential term limit during a radio talk show.

Tumukunde was also forced to vacate his seat in parliament. While Bogere served out his parliamentary term, he was never deployed again until September 2015 when he was retired from the army alongside Tumukunde.

Bogere is currently a private legal practitioner while Tumukunde is back in government as minister for Security, and ironically, one of the key coordinators of the campaign to remove the age limits clause.

CONTINUITY

The UPDF is represented by 10 MPs, including Gen Katumba Wamala, Gen Elly Tumwine, Lt Gen Ivan Koreta, Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa, Col Francis Takirwa Muheekyera and Col George Innocent Oula.

Others are Col Felix Kulayigye, Capt Susan Lakot Oruni, Lt Col Flavia Byekwaso and Capt Evelyn Asiimwe Buregyeya.

Interviewed for their position on the removal of the presidential age limit, Gen Elly Tumwine said, "I have not been part of any meetings and I don't want to be involved in unnecessary propaganda. I have not made any statement about it."

Col George Innocent Oula said, "I am apolitical because I am a serving military officer. Our work in Parliament is not to take sides."

Capt Lakot Susan Oruni said, "I have been out of the country... Yes, if the bill came to parliament, I will support it for the continuity and betterment of our country. We have had no wars for the last 30 years. We have seen developments, and a case in point is northern Uganda. We had never seen a tarmac road but now we have tarmac roads everywhere.

"Look at Karamoja, because of the disarmament programme, peace returned to Karamoja and the people there are involved in development activities. The issue of change of leadership for the sake of it will not benefit the whole of Uganda but just a few individuals [like Col Kizza Besigye] who have benefitted from the 30 years of President Museveni's leadership. They see the developments going on but I don't know why they are obsessed with the agitation for change of leadership," she added.

Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa said, "I represent the UPDF; so, I don't go to Kyankwanzi [NRM retreats] or Kasangati [Besigye's home] for briefings. I am above party politics."

Col Felix Kulayigye, a former UPDF and Defence spokesman, said, "I am a military officer. I don't take sides. I will go by what Ugandans will decide. Once [the bill] comes to the floor of the house, I will make my position known."

Lt Gen Ivan Koreta said, "I don't have authority to agitate for anything."

Capt Flavia Byekwaso said, "I am a soldier. For me, I am more concerned about the [UPDF] Act, which doesn't set any age limitations. That is why we have generals who are above 80. Those others, I don't know."

Capt Evelyn Asiimwe Buregyeya said, "I have no problem with [the call] to remove the age limit. You know change is good but it should be a change for the better. But when I look at the people in the queue, this one [Museveni] is better. And when you look at the 75-year age limit, it should not be used as a determinant [because] to me, Museveni is more sober than the young people.

The other reason is we don't need to discriminate. Why should we have age limitations for the president? If we are to maintain the age limit, then it should cut across all other public offices but having it only for the president, it appears that we want to discriminate against Museveni."

Col Francis Takirwa Muheekyera declined to be interviewed on telephone. Gen Wamala could not be reached for comment.