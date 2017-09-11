10 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kazakhstan Summit On Science and Technology for Leaders of the Islamic Cooperation Countries Starts

Astana — The Kazakhstan Summit on Science and Technology for leaders of Islamic Cooperation Countries started sessions, Sunday, in Astana, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sudan's delegation to the summit led by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Abdulla who represents the President of the Republic.

The two day-summit aimed at taking a unified and collective position of the ICC decision- makers towards promotion of science and technology to affirm the Islamic world desire to encourage scientific and technological development.

