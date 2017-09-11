10 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bara Commissioner Reveals Collection of Quantities of Firearms and Truck

Khartoum — A village in north Kordufan state has willingly handed over a 4-wheel drive truck, and three pieces of firearms to the commissioner of Bara locality, Abdul Rahaman Al Mahi, following an initiative by the sheikh of the village Osman Al-Amin al Arig.

The commissioner said work is currently underway to count all 4X4 trucks in the area with the help and assistance of the local chieftains and native administration leaders who are coordinating their work with the official bodies in the locality.

The commissioner said the move was a result of a meeting in which coordination was agreed by all concerned bodies in the locality and after a through explanation of the nature of the process of collecting unlicensed firearms and unregistered 4X4 trucks. He said this was in implementation of the decision by the Higher Committee set by the Presidency to handle this matter.

