10 September 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Bot 50+1 Celebrations Begin

By Kelebogile Bogosing

Gaborone — Preparations for BOT50+1 are ongoing and members of the public are invited to attend activities for BOT50+1 Independence celebrations.

Old Naledi got a head start last week with the aim to give the community a feel of what to expect during BOT50+1 celebrations.

Activities created a forum for the youth in the arts industry to showcase their talent while the crowd walked away with hampers.

Gaborone West Mall activities are scheduled for September 16 and Bontleng Mall, September 21.

Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development public relations officer, Tsitsi Makgakgenene said the ministry was readying for BOT50+1 celebrations, which start September 23 with a carnival and a combined church service in Gaborone on September 24.

Independence eve celebrations will follow on September 29 leading to the Independence Day celebrations on September 30.

"The reason behind the activities is to hype and alert the community that the independence celebrations did not end with BOT50," she said.

Makgakganene expressed gratitude to artistes who volunteered to perform at the activities.

She said artistes felt the celebrations were for Batswana and wanted to celebrate as one.

Source: BOPA

Botswana

