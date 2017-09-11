10 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Security Service Resumes Surveillance of Opposition Members

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The opposition parties allied in the National Consensus Forces (NCF) strongly condemn that a number of its members are being shadowed prior to the commemoration of the 2013 September intifada.

In a statement on Friday, the opposition coalition reported that the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) "resumed fixed and mobile surveillance of a number of members of the NCF, party members, and youth activists on Thursday".

The coalition states that "shadowing and arresting of people reflects the regime's helplessness, panic, and the miserable solutions of its security apparatus.

"Terrorism and arrests will not discourage the NCF, activists, and the people from continuing the struggle until the regime is toppled," the statement concludes.

In September 2013, the Sudanese regime faced its most serious popular protests since the 1985 intifada. Thousands of Sudanese flooded the streets of the capital and other major cities against the government's removal of the fuel subsidies that led to a significant increase in the price of basic commodities. More than 200 people were reportedly killed in the government's violent crackdown of the protests.

Sudan

Assistant of President Briefed On Overall Situations in Shumaliya State

The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed on the overall situations in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.