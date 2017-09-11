Sudan: Security Service Resumes Surveillance of Opposition Members

Khartoum — The opposition parties allied in the National Consensus Forces (NCF) strongly condemn that a number of its members are being shadowed prior to the commemoration of the 2013 September intifada.

In a statement on Friday, the opposition coalition reported that the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) "resumed fixed and mobile surveillance of a number of members of the NCF, party members, and youth activists on Thursday".

The coalition states that "shadowing and arresting of people reflects the regime's helplessness, panic, and the miserable solutions of its security apparatus.

"Terrorism and arrests will not discourage the NCF, activists, and the people from continuing the struggle until the regime is toppled," the statement concludes.

In September 2013, the Sudanese regime faced its most serious popular protests since the 1985 intifada. Thousands of Sudanese flooded the streets of the capital and other major cities against the government's removal of the fuel subsidies that led to a significant increase in the price of basic commodities. More than 200 people were reportedly killed in the government's violent crackdown of the protests.