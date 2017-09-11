Malawi: Ghost Workers Hit Malawi's National Registration Exercise

Malawi's national registration exercise has been hit by ghost workers which has seen money being paid to people not physically existing in the work force.

Sources close to the national registration exercise confided in Nyasa Times that Pricewaterhousecoopers, an accounting firm managing the exercise, calling for a verification of the workers.

"All the supervisors have been requested to compile names of their officers, complete with their registration numbers and telephone numbers," he said.

"This comes amid suspicion of ghost workers existing in the system and they are trying to flush out."

In a related development some supervisors have complained of being hard done by the some top officials by being duped on their credit entitlement.

A source said all the supervisors were supposed to be receiving at least K10,000 worth of credit each month.

"When we were engaged we were supposed to be getting K10,000 per month but as for me I only got once last month. The amount was supposed to be K10,000 and I got K5,000 and yet some of us in fact a few less than 20 out of around 180 were been given the credit."

He said the officials have also suspiciously reduced their entitled amount from K10,000 to K5,000 without any explanation.

"We suspect that somebody knows something about this and is corruptly benefiting from what is due to us," he said.

The exercise is so far on track with no serious queries raised in the Southern Region as it was the case when it rolled out in the Central Region in May.