Kenya: Champions Tusker Fall to Sony

Defending champions Tusker FC succumbed to a 2-0 loss away to Sony Sugar on Sunday in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Awendo Green Stadium.

George Abege struck a brace in the first half to deal the brewers a major blow as they bid to retain their title.

In Kericho, hosts Zoo went down 3-1 to AFC Leopards as Sofapaka thrashed 10 man Chemelil Sugar 4-1 at the Narok Stadium.

George Abege opened the scoring for Sony Sugar in the seventh minute after Benjamin Mosha delivered a good pass from the right flank. Abege then beat Duncan Ochieng in a one on one scenario before putting the ball into an empty net.

Sony's Salim Bab was a constant menance to the Tusker defence. Abege added his second from a rebound as Ochieng failed to deal with a powerful cross from Amos Asembeka.

Tusker improved after the break pushing bodies forward in search of a way back in the match as the homeside resorted to defesive duties to protect their two-goal advantage.

Tusker coach George Nsimbe then responded by bringing on Stephen Owusu in place of Boniface Muchiri in the 53rd minute however it was not to be as Sony held on for the three points.

The defeat, which was Tusker's eighth of the season, leaves them in ninth place with 30 points. Tusker have two home matches against Zoo Fc and on fire Mathare United in the coming weeks.

The win sealed Sony's sixth win of the season lifting them them to 26 points ahead of a trip to face AFC Leopards in their next match.