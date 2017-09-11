Sudan: Bakri Affirms State Support and Sponsorship of Sudanese Camel Union Activities

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh, has affirmed the State's support and sponsorship to the activities of the Sudanese camel Federation.

This came when the FVP received, Sunday, a delegation from the UAE Camel Racing Federation, headed by Nasser Al Ameri, in the presence of Dr. Abdul Karim Musa, Minister of Youth and Sports, who explained in a press statement that the meeting comes within the framework of joint cooperation between the Sudanese Camel Union and its UAE counterpart.

Saad Al Omda, Head of the Sudanese Camel Federation, said the meeting dealt with efforts being exerted to develop the area surrounding the camel race track in the eastern Nile, lauding the UAE's contribution in supporting and development of the camel track in the country.