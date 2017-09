Khartoum — The State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Tariq Tawfig has affirmed the importance the state's concern over the development and promotion of professions in the implementation of the State's Reform Program.

This came when the minister met, Sunday, at his office, the Heads and the General Secretaries of the Professional Councils.

The minister, during the meeting, was briefed on the progress of work and the achievements realized during the past period.