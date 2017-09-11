10 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Briefed On Overall Situations in Shumaliya State

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed on the overall situations in Al-Shumaliya State, especially, the state's development projects.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the Wali (governor) of the state, Engineer, Ali Al-Awad who explained that he briefed Engineer, Hammed on the situations of the citizens after that rains and the storms hit the north part of the state recently.

He said the meeting has discussed the important steps taken by the state in this connection, adding that the preparations for the winter agricultural season were also reviewed.

The Wali has pointed out that Engineer, Hammed gave directives for giving concern to the living conditions and the development and services projects in the state.

