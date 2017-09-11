11 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra - Ijaw Leader

By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — A prominent Ijaw leader and a member of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara Igbe said that Niger Delta region is not in support of Biafra agitation or any struggle to break up Nigeria.

Chief Anabs Sara Igbe who spoke to Daily Trust in Port Harcourt yesterday said the region was only asking for restructuring based on true federalism.

He said that the people of the region had made their position clear on how the country should be restructured, stressing that the region was not in support of any agitation for the break up of the country.

"We have made our position very clear on how the country should be restructured. We want resource control where we can pay tax to the state and have firm control of our resources. We want total restructuring where each component of the federation can produce what they have. We want true federalism.

"When the Niger Delta youths gave ultimatum to Hausa and Yoruba, we condemned it in its totality. We believe that Nigeria is one and every Nigerian has right to reside in any part of the country. We need peace in Niger Delta. We want people to come to Niger Delta and invest," he said.

