Somalia: Citizens to Enjoy First Floodlit Game for 30 Years

Somalia are set to see its first floodlit football in three decades, taking place at the country's oldest stadium which enjoyed redevelopment through FIFA's Win in Africa with Africa programme.

Young footballers from the Banaadir region will be the ones taking to the field under the stars in the Banadir Stadium, Mogadishu, as part of a tournament seeing almost 400 players aged 16-18 competing in the capital.

First opened in 1956, the ground suffered the impact of civil war since its last renovation in the 1980s before FIFA-funded work undertaken in 2009 breathed new life back into the storied stadium.

The landmark match, taking place on 8 September, will see players representing Waaberi District take on Hodan District in what is the local competition's third edition.