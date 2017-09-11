11 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Training Programme Set to Boost Rice Output in E Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
The Kilimanjaro Agricultural Training Centre has offered to train agricultural experts in East Africa on the improved production of rice.
By Happiness Tesha

Moshi — The Kilimanjaro Agricultural Training Centre (KATC) has offered to train agricultural experts in East Africa on improved production of rice, one of the staple food crops in the region.

This was affirmed last week by the project coordinator, Mr Motonori Tomitaka, at the end of an eight-day training course on improved rice growing for agricultural extension officers from Burundi.

He said the project supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is targeting to raise the productivity through application of the new technologies.

"The project will cover the entire East Africa but we have started with Burundi because of the high demand for increased production of rice," he said.

The official cited a run down of problems facing the production of rice in the region, one of them being lack of the irrigation equipment or ageing of the existing ones.

Mr Tomitaka said the Moshi-based KATC was ready to offer all the required technologies in the production of rice given its experience from Japan and South East Asia.

Besides the 12 agricultural extension experts, the training for Burundians involved other officials dealing with procurement and supply in the public institutions. A procurement officer from Burundi, Mr Kennedy Samahiro, said he was sure production of rise in his country would rise with the application of the emerging agricultural technologies.

According to him, rice cultivation in his country has largely remained manual and has not involved the application of machinery as is the case in most of Asia.

A leader of Burundi farmers' group, Mr Jean D'Arc Mutumwanka, said his country would mostly benefit from the irrigation techniques for the rice fields. Mr Shadrack Msemo, a trainer at KATC, said irrigation schemes in rice production in Tanzania and other countries in the region have largely collapsed due to the wearing out of machinery and shortage of experts.

KATC is one of few institutes under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security offering specialized short courses in agriculture, with special emphasis on irrigated rice farming improvement.

The centre aims at enhancing the technical capabilities of field personnel and rice key farmers with respect to irrigated rice cultivation through practical training and field tours.

KATC, situated at Chekereni some 17 kilometres south east of Moshi, is well equipped and staffed with qualified and experienced trainers in the fields of irrigated rice cultivation, extension, water management and rice mechanization.

East Africa

It's 'Home, Sweet Home' for Returning Burundi Refugees

SOME seven hundred refugees from Burundi who have volunteered to return home are expected to depart this week, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.