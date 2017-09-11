9 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bok Blow As Coenie Returns Home With Broken Arm

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen suffered a broken arm in Saturday's enthralling 23-23 draw between the Springboks and the Wallabies in Perth and he will be replaced by uncapped Wilco Louw of Western Province.

Oosthuizen sustained the injury in the second half of the thrilling encounter which ended in a draw after both sides scored two converted tries and three penalties each. He will visit a specialist in Durban on his return to South Africa.

Louw is due to join the Springbok squad on Monday evening in Auckland.

The draw means that the Springboks are now in second place on the Rugby Championship log, three points behind New Zealand, who they play next weekend in Albany, North Harbour.

South Africa

