10 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Presidential Election Has Been Postponed

The Presidential election of HirShabelle has been postponed to 16th September, 2017 due to technical challenges, according to the electoral commission.

Hirshabelle state MPs expected today to listen the campaign speeches of the Presidential candidates running the presidency.

Some of the candidates are expected to deliver their speeches on their political plans towards Hirshabelle administration at Parliament house.

The spokesman of HirShabelle electoral commission, Abdiweli Sheikh Ali told Radio Shabelle that the election was delayed following consultations with all stakeholders.

The vote was scheduled to take place on 12 September in Jowhar.

Speaker of Hirshabelle assembly said the postponement of the elections was a result of meetings between the central government and members of IGAD.

He pointed out that the committee has presented to the authorities the challenges faced by the candidates.

However, the presidential election is expected to take place in Jowhar on the 16th of this month it, and the lawmakers will elect a new President, replacing Ali Abdullahi Osoble.

