9 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Caught Eating His Alleged Murder Victim in Eastern Cape Town

A bizarre murder has left residents of Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape shocked after a man allegedly murdered a woman he forcefully abducted from the town, took her to his home and was caught by police eating her flesh.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Edith Mjoko said the man, believed to be around 23-years-old, had abducted the woman from the main street in Mount Frere at around 13:30 on Saturday afternoon.

It was alleged he then took the woman to his home near the Engen garage in town, where he slit her throat with a knife, she said.

The man's mother had seen what had happened and ran to call police to the house.

"When they arrived the suspect was busy eating the flesh of the deceased," said Mjoko.

When police members ordered him to stop and hand himself over, he went berserk and stormed at them with the knife, she said.

"Several warning shots were fired to deter him but in vain. He was shot and taken to hospital where he is under police guard," she said.

Mjoko said a case of murder was being investigated.

She said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has also been informed of the shooting incident.

Source: News24

South Africa

