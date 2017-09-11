South Africa: Community Rally Together and March Against Gangsterism in Bethelsdorp

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

Port Elizabeth — 'Enough is enough' was the message sent out to gangsters and criminals by the law abiding citizens of Bethelsdorp as they marched through the hotspot streets in Timothy Valley on Saturday 9/09. The procession was joined by the sub sector patrollers, businessmen, owners of spaza shops, taxi owners and residents in the area. The purpose of the march was to send out a clear message to gangsters in the area that the killing of innocent people, the robbing of commuters while in taxis and the demand for protection fees from businesses must stop. The march was a legal one and was monitored by SAPS. The Station Commander of Bethelsdorp, Brig Zolani Xawuka has urged the communities to work with the police and to report criminals that are instilling fear to the innocent people. He further appealed to them not to 'take the law into their own hands' but instead report the perpetrators and let them be dealt with through the justice system.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.