11 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tambuwal to Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, will chair a northern conference on restructuring slated for October in Kaduna.

The conference organised by the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) in collaboration with other northern platforms, seeks to blend academic presentations with politics to chart a way forward.

The convener of ARDP, Dr. Usman Bugaje, in a press conference over the weekend in Kaduna, said, "A lot has been said on restructuring and the future of the Nigerian federation for some time now. Different columnists, scholars and indeed cultural groups claiming to speak on behalf of their kith and kin, have made their views known and many of their views have been rushed, emotive and parochial and have added more to the confusion than bringing clarity into the debate. It is important that we leverage knowledge to elucidate the debate and avoid the confusion and tensions around the admittedly important matter, which informed ARDP's decision, after consulting numerous northern platforms, to hold a conference on the issue in October in Kaduna."

He said Tambuwal, who chairs a committee of northern governors and traditional leaders on restructuring, would chair the formal opening.

"Also to speak at the opening will be the Chairman, ARDP Board, General John Shagaya, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forun, Waterrange Paul Unongo and the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie," he said.

