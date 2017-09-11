Kenya: Ingwe Cage Zoo in Kericho

Ray Omondi and Vincent Oburu were on target as 13 times league champions AFC Leopards silenced hosts Zoo Kericho 3-1 in a Sportpesa Premier League match at a rain soaked Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.

Omondi, who bagged a brace, shocked the hosts with only four minutes played as he capitalised on a goal melee from a corner kick to perch the opener before adding a second in the 30th minute.

Vincent Oburu sealed the win in the 54th minute before Nicholas Kipkirui scored a consolation goal in 79th minute.

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano singled out Sammy Ndung'u for poor show during the match as he wasted a number of goal scoring opportunities each time his side broke from the opponents.

"We opted for early goals to kill of the match and that won it for us. Ndung'u did not impress me today and he has to change his play. We play as a team and there is no to force yourself to appear on the score sheet," said Matano after the match.

It was a match that was expected to be tightly contested considering that Sammy Okoth coached Zoo gave Western Stima a 4-2 demolition a fortnight ago at the same venue, but Zoo lost control barely five minutes after the blow of referee's whistle.

After finding the target, Omondi again came close to doubling the score in the 25th minute with a bouncing header that hit the right post to bounce out of play after he was set up from Oburu's free kick.

Omondi made amends to his quest for a brace five minutes later, with a close range shot that Zoo custodian Samuel Koko failed to contain and altogether slipping it to the back of the net.

After that goal, Robert Matano's boys took control of the tie, pushing their opponents with intent to stretch the lead as the rain continued to ponder.

On the other end Zoo's Kipkirui and Geoffrey Gichana saw their attempts miss the target in the 40th and 44th minute with Bernard Odhiambo doing the donkey work.

On the restart, Okoth rested Danson Namasaka for fresh legs of Demonde Selenga in bid to reduce the deficit. The changes seemed to fall into plan as Kipkirui once again tried to trouble Gabriel Andika in AFC Leopards goal with no success, shooting wide in a one-on-one situation in the 53rd minute.

However Ingwe, stretched the lead with a third goal in the 54th minute to silence the home fans while at the same time igniting luwere luwere (Its finished, its finished ) chants from visiting fans.

This was a goal that could have been easily contained had Zoo midfield been more pro-active.

Andika took a goal kick, the ball involved two Leopards player before landing on Marisela's Ingotsi's left foot and in split second tipped Oburu with a through pass just outside the 18 metres box to leave Koko at his mercy.

Andika was once again put to task with 29 minutes left to the final whistle as Kipkirui's free kick from 20 metres zoomed past Ingwe's five man wall forcing the former Western Stima goalie to a super save for a fruitless corner.

Hamidu Kwizera was later booked for a lunge on Ingotsi who was later substituted for Duncan Otieno.

Just before the changes, a defensive lapse allowed Kipkirui to pull one back for the hosts with eleven minutes left on the clock.

Harun Nyakha and Alexis Kitenge then came in for Ndung'u and the match hero Omondi but the damage had already been done as Leopards rejuvenation under Matano alias the Lion continued.

"We kicked of the match sluggishly and got punished. We are always aggressive but today thing fell apart. We are going back to the drawing board ahead of Tusker," said Okoth.

Leopards will be gearing for Sony Sugar.