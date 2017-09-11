South Africa: Operation Back to Basic Held in Palmietfontein

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

Palmietfontein — On 9 September 2017 the station held an "Operation Back to Basics" with members of visible policing and had the following successes: a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, a bag of loose dagga with a weight of 9,320 kg was confiscated. In the Ndofela area an illegal shebeen was closed down and liquor confiscated. Drums of sorghum bear was disposed of and a fine issued. This is in line with our "Back to Basics" priority of enhanced police visibility in the prevention of crime. The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu congratulated the members on the success and encouraged them to continue with the good work!

