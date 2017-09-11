Nigeria: Lagos Begins Cleanup of Illegal Motor Parks, Bridges

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force says it will commence the cleanup of illegal parks today and begin full operations against all motorists engaging in illegal commercial activities under the Ojuelegba and Ikeja bridges.

The task force chairman, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said full enforcement of the operations would commence after the expiration of a 48-hour quit notice served on the affected people by the agency.

"All the illegal motorists engaging in commercial activities around Ojuelegba and Ikeja by Ipodo Market, Awolowo Way have been served a 'Quit Notice' on Saturday, September 9, 2017 to vacate under the bridges immediately.

"Activities of these illegal motor parks are contributing to the traffic gridlock across the state. No responsible government will tolerate criminal activities being carried out by hoodlums and miscreants around these illegal parks," Egbeyemi said in a statement signed by Mr. Adebayo Taofeek, Head, Public Affairs Unit.

Egbeyemi said the operation was to clean up the dark spots, advising motorists engaging in the illegal commercial activities to comply with the directive immediately by removing their buses. He warned that anybody caught obstructing the operations would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Enugu State says it has commenced investigation into the alleged poisoning of the food of a prominent man in a restaurant in Enugu, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the command in the state, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement he signed in Enugu yesterday.

Amaraizu, who is a Superintendent, said the incident happened about 4:30p.m. on September 8 at the highly populated Akwuke axis of Enugu metropolis.

"It was gathered that a man was allegedly served rice and stew at a popular restaurant in Akwuke," he said.

Amaraizu added that it took the timely intervention of police operatives to quell the activities of the mob that besieged the restaurant, immediately after the incident.

"This, however, would have resulted into loss of lives among others, if not for the timely intervention of police operatives.