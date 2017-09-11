Nigeria: Police Deny Killing of 150 Herdsmen, 350 Cows in Delta

Asaba — The police in Delta State have debunked an allegation that some communities in Delta State have killed 150 herdsmen and 350 cows since January 2017.

This followed an allegation by the Publicity Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautahore, Yusuf Musa Ardo, while speaking on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) at the weekend.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, the allegation was false, misleading and a calculated attempt to incite a section of the public against the police and communities.

Ibrahim disclosed in Asaba that only seven herdsmen and seven members of the communities had died since the beginning of the year.

He said he was worried about the pockets of unnecessary skirmishes, which had resulted in the unfortunate loss of lives on both sides.

The commissioner also condemned the destruction of farmlands, stealing and slaughtering of cattle to create tension in the affected communities.

Ibrahim expressed concern at the herdsmen's irresponsible act of misinforming the public by inflating the figure of casualties.

The commissioner expressed confidence in the regular stakeholders' meetings and conflict resolution committee established by the police, in conjunction with the state government and other key players.

Also at the weekend, a four-year old child, identified as Sunday Onwusa was kidnapped by gunmen at Olieogo village in Ndokwa West Local Council Area of Delta State.

The Guardian leant that one woman from a neighbouring village arranged the kidnap. The state police spokesman, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident, said the matter was being investigated.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, has also announced the promotion of 300 policemen across various ranks in the state