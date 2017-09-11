Nigeria: Lagos Govt Assures of Safety As Schools Resume

As academic activities in secondary and primary schools resume across the country, the Lagos State government has assured parents of safety, adding that measures have been put in place to ensure that schools are safe and secured.

Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule who disclosed this at a sensitisation workshop for principals, vice principals and hostel masters of model colleges and secondary schools, said arrangements have been made to prevent kidnapping in schools.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Adesina Odeyemi, she restated that security of lives and property was the responsibility of every responsible government.

Adebule at the workshop tagged: Towards a Safe and Secure Learning Environment, described kidnapping in schools as the new phase of security breach and assured that measures are already in place to combat it.

She listed some of the steps already taken by the government to checkmate the trend as construction of perimeter fences, clearing of all bushes within and around the premises of all public schools, installation of watch towers, flood lights and alarm system to alert students and teachers in case of intrusion.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Director, Administration and Human Resources, Folasade Lediju, said the workshop was organised to develop human capacity for safety precautions and appropriate response to security threats in schools.

He noted that the kidnap of six pupils of Model College, Igbonla seven months after an earlier abduction of students and staff of the same school was a signal that proactive measures must be deployed to tackle the emerging threats to the school communities.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal has disclosed that kidnappers' camp no longer exist in the state following the destruction of over 200 dens hitherto operated by these hoodlums.

Meanwhile, parents have appealed to schools' proprietors to be flexible in their collection of fees. Some of them who spoke with The Guardian, urged proprietors to note that most parents had spent some money in purchasing other learning requirements. Mrs. Nkechi Agunwa, who spoke on behalf of some parents said: "School owners should consider parents' plight, especially those who have up to six kids in nursery, primary, lower and upper secondary schools.

According to her, school owners should note that beyond the issue of fees, there are other basic needs like house rent and feeding. While another parent, Mrs. Ayoyinka Charles also appealed to school owners to show understanding an engineer, Alfred Okoye counseled parents to learn