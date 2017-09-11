Nigeria: Okorocha Replies Charly Boy, Others Over Call for Emergency in Imo

Owerri — Governor Rochas Okorocha has described Charles Oputa (aka Charly Boy) and Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lawrence Nwakaeti, as vested interests poised at destabilising Imo State.

Reacting to their call at the weekend for declaration of emergency in the state, the governor, in a statement yesterday in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sam Onwuemeodo, accused the controversial entertainer of being recruited since 2014 by his opponents to insult him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He said Charly Boy, the convener of Our Mumu Dondo, launched the first attack on his person during the burial service of his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, at Oguta.

On Nwakaeti, Okorocha accused him of being a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) hiding under the NBA platform to relentlessly oppose all he stands for.

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), at a gathering over the weekend in Owerri, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare emergency in the state for alleged infractions by the governor, including his purported disobedience of a court order restraining the demotion of Ekeukwu Owere Market in which 10-year-old Somtochukwu Ibeanusi was killed by a stray bullet.

But the governor refuted claims that the late lad was killed at the demolition ground, adding that he must have been executed in the clash between hoodlums and cultists around Ama Hausa axis of the state capital.

Okorocha queried Oputa where he was 16 years ago, when the resources of the state were allegedly mismanaged by those who held sway.

The statement reads: "Our attention has been drawn to the meeting presided over by Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy Oputa and the chairman of Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lawrence Nwakaeti on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Bar Centre, High Court Premises Owerri and the publications on the outcome of the meeting.

"And we want to respond by first alluding that Charly Boy was recruited since 2014 by opponents of the Rescue Mission government in the state against Governor Rochas Okorocha and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he used the late father's burial service in Oguta to launch his war against the governor when he prevented him from speaking, citing orders from above."

It went on: "And he has continued the war, with his coming to Owerri weekend to insult Governor Okorocha as part of the script. He deceived some notable human rights people like Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, into coming to Owerri over the relocation of Ekeukwu Owere Market without such innocent figures knowing he was recruited since 2014. He looks for every opportunity to malign the governor."