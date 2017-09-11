11 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okorocha Replies Charly Boy, Others Over Call for Emergency in Imo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Ogugbuaja

Owerri — Governor Rochas Okorocha has described Charles Oputa (aka Charly Boy) and Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lawrence Nwakaeti, as vested interests poised at destabilising Imo State.

Reacting to their call at the weekend for declaration of emergency in the state, the governor, in a statement yesterday in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sam Onwuemeodo, accused the controversial entertainer of being recruited since 2014 by his opponents to insult him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He said Charly Boy, the convener of Our Mumu Dondo, launched the first attack on his person during the burial service of his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, at Oguta.

On Nwakaeti, Okorocha accused him of being a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) hiding under the NBA platform to relentlessly oppose all he stands for.

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), at a gathering over the weekend in Owerri, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare emergency in the state for alleged infractions by the governor, including his purported disobedience of a court order restraining the demotion of Ekeukwu Owere Market in which 10-year-old Somtochukwu Ibeanusi was killed by a stray bullet.

But the governor refuted claims that the late lad was killed at the demolition ground, adding that he must have been executed in the clash between hoodlums and cultists around Ama Hausa axis of the state capital.

Okorocha queried Oputa where he was 16 years ago, when the resources of the state were allegedly mismanaged by those who held sway.

The statement reads: "Our attention has been drawn to the meeting presided over by Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy Oputa and the chairman of Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lawrence Nwakaeti on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Bar Centre, High Court Premises Owerri and the publications on the outcome of the meeting.

"And we want to respond by first alluding that Charly Boy was recruited since 2014 by opponents of the Rescue Mission government in the state against Governor Rochas Okorocha and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he used the late father's burial service in Oguta to launch his war against the governor when he prevented him from speaking, citing orders from above."

It went on: "And he has continued the war, with his coming to Owerri weekend to insult Governor Okorocha as part of the script. He deceived some notable human rights people like Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, into coming to Owerri over the relocation of Ekeukwu Owere Market without such innocent figures knowing he was recruited since 2014. He looks for every opportunity to malign the governor."

Nigeria

Three Years After - Boy Goes to Dubai to Fix Spine Broken By Boko Haram

Over three years after Boko Haram terrorists ran over him with motorbikes, leaving him with a broken spine, Ahmadu Ali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.