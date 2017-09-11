9 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Offers Youth Support for Stake in the Economy - Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC wants to support the youth and make sure that services and commodities are set aside for youth so that they can have a stake in the economy.

Addressing the Thabo Mfotsanyana Cadres Forum at the Mohaladitswe Primary School in the Free State, Ramaphosa the South African economy was either the 17th or the 23rd largest economy in the world and that all, including the youth must have a stake in the economy.

"We are a big economy and we must, therefore, show that we can manage it, but not only manage it, but that can transform it so that this economy works for all of our people so that everyone feels that they have a stake in this economy," said Ramaphosa.

"Young people must feel that they can be real actors in our economy and be creative and be imaginative and be innovative.

"We want to open spaces for young people to thrive in this economy and that is why we said... when government buys commodities and services we must have some set aside for young people."

Ramaphosa said the ANC encourages the youth to start their own companies and that they want to support these companies.

"We want young people to come forward with bright ideas; we want the women and men in our country to have jobs."

He added that it was the ANC's job to transform the economy as it is an important phase of the 'struggle towards a national democratic society' that must enable the lives of all people for the better.

"We must demonstrate to all that we are capable of running a sophisticated and complex economy, like the economy of South Africa."

Ramaphosa said all women should also feel that they have a stake in the economy which they can benefit from and improve their lives.

"And all those things can only be done by the African National Congress, no one else."

Source: News24

South Africa

Blood Splatter Expert Expected in Court as Axe Murder Trial Resumes

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.