Nigeria: Army Releases Photographs of Boko Haram Terrorists Killed On Sallah Day

The Nigerian Army has released photographs of senior Boko Haram terrorist commanders killed last week by troops on Sallah day.

In a statement signed by Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in Abuja yesterday, said the Boko Haram commanders were killed during an aerial bombardment of their hideout.

Usman added that the senior Boko Haram terrorists killed include Abubakar Benishek, Modu Bako and Audu Kubuiri.

The statement read: "We informed you that some senior Boko Haram terrorist commanders were neutralised last week Friday, September 1, 2017, during an aerial bombardment of their hideout."

In another development, the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI) and Victims Support Fund (VSF) said they have expended N6 billion on the rebuilding and equipping destroyed public structures and 20 hospitals to enable displaced persons return to liberated communities.

The committee's Vice Chairman, Tijjani Tumsah, who disclosed this yesterday while flagging off the reconstruction and rehabilitation of destroy public structures by VSF at Michika, Adamawa State, said the rebuilding of destroyed public structures in the state alone had gulped over N1 billion.

He said the N6 billion was expended on interventions for destroyed public structures and support of 20 affected hospitals in the North-East sub-region of the country.

Tumsah said that the hospitals were also supported with N60 million for the free treatment of Boko Haram victims in the affected three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

He said similar interventions were also launched in Bama and Dikwa local councils of Borno State and Buni/Yadi in Yobe State.