Rwanda: RRA Turn Attention to Carre d'As Tournament

After successfully defending the national women's volleyball league title, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) have turned attention to doing the same in the Carre d'As tournament which is scheduled for September 30 to October 1.

According to head coach, Jean de Dieu Masumbuko, the tax collectors' side is also hoping to improve on their performance in the African Women's Club Championships, next year

RRA reached the quarter-finals in 2015, and were ranked sixth overall. The African Women's Club Championships that year was won by Egypt's Al Ahly SC after they beat Kenya Pipelines by 3 sets to nil.

Last year, RRA didn't participate in the continental championships staged in Tunisia because of financial constraints. RRA, formed in 2008, have won the local league seven times including the last six years in a row.

"The players were given two days off to rest before they returned on Wednesday to continue preparations for Carre d'As. Like we did in the national championship, we also look forward to winning this tournament," Masumbuko said on Wednesday.

RRA retained the national league title after defeating archrivals APR 2-0 in the best of three playoff finals series on Sunday evening. The defending champions won the second match 3-0 (25-22, 25-18 and 25-22), having won Game 1, 3-2 on July 10.

Meanwhile, Game 1 in the Men's play-off finals between Gisagara and Kirehe will be played on Saturday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium