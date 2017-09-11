South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Break-in At School in Mthatha

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

In a follow-up, the following information on a house breaking and theft case which happened at Zwelodumo S S School near Mthatha where laptops and tabs were stolen. Police followed the information at Mandela Park and arrested a 29-year-old man and recovered 25 tabs, four lap tops, five overhead projectors, two printers and eighteen phone chargers. The suspect will appear before Mthatha Magistrates' Court on Monday 11 September 2017.

