Kenya: Gor Tackle Nzoia, AFC Leopards Face Zoo Kericho

Following their one-all draw in the Nairobi derby two weeks ago, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards return to the SportPesa Premier League action this weekend with tricky matches against Nzoia Sugar and Zoo Kericho respectively.

Table leaders Gor Mahia will be looking to galvanise their lead at the helm of the table that now stands at six points, while Leopards will be keen to prove that they are still on the recovery path when they visit the debutantes in Kericho.

Gor's six-match winning streak was halted by Leopards two weeks ago at Nyayo Stadium and the 15-time champions will be out to return to winning ways against the league returnees at Moi Stadium in Kisumu from 3pm on Saturday.

Gor captain Musa Mohammed, who scored an own goal in their 1-1 against Leopards, told Nation Sport yesterday that they are ready to roar again in today's match and keep their march towards the title on.

"That was not the performance we wanted. None of us was proud of the result but the good thing is that there are still many more games remaining. Starting tomorrow (today) we shall do our best to win games and make our supporters happy," Mohammed said.

Musa is a sure starter in Kerr's defence line alongside Harun Shakava, Karim Nizigiyimana and Godfrey Walusimbi.

George "Blackberry" Odhiambo, whose blistering form in the last few matches has earned him a recall to the national team, will partner the Rwandan duo of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge in attack.

Nzoia Sugar lost 1-0 to K'Ogalo at home in their first leg match, but coach Bernard Mwalala remains confident they can turn the tables on Dylan Kerr's charges in Kisumu.

"I want the boys to go out there and enjoy the game without pressure. Like all games we have played so far, this one can go either way. In fact, we can win if we stick to everything we have trained for all week," he said.

TUSKER SEEK RDEMPTION

Spluttering champions Tusker will be in Awendo on Sunday to take on Sony Sugar as they seek to arrest a poor form that has seen the brewers drop from the summit of the standings to ninth place.

On Sunday in Narok, second-placed Sofapaka will be hoping to keep tabs on Gor Mahia when they host troubled Chemelil Sugar while Leopards battle Zoo Kericho away.

In Mombasa, Bandari will face Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday hoping to avenge the 1-0 loss they suffered in the league debutantes' hands on May 13.

The dockers' side has been boosted by the return of Tanzanian striker Lewis Cosmas who had been away on compassionate leave after the death of his father.

His return will strengthen the Paul Nkata-led team who currently lie in eight place on the standings, 14 points off the top.

Sharks striker Masoud Juma will be facing his former employers five days after returning from national team duty in Morocco.

FIXTURES

Saturday:

Nakumatt v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka, 2pm)

Mathare United v Western Stima (Ruaraka, 4.15pm)

Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks (Mbaraki, 3pm)

Gor Mahia v Nzoia Sugar (Moi Stadium, 3pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Thika United (Mumias Sports Complex, 3pm)

Muhoroni Youth v Ulinzi Stars (Muhoroni, 3pm)

Sunday

Sofapaka v Chemelil Sugar (Narok, 3pm)

Sony Sugar v Tusker (Awendo, 3pm)

Zoo Kericho v AFC Leopards (Kericho Green, 3pm)