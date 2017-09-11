9 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Eye 2nd Win in Afrobasket

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

Rwanda will face hosts Tunisia on Saturday evening looking to make it two wins in a row in Group C at the ongoing African Basketball Championships. Rwanda registered the first win in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea on Friday.

The 29th Afrobasket Championship for Men started Friday and will run through September 16 in Senegal and Tunisia.

Moise Mutokambali's team had to overcome an 11-7 deficit in the first quarter to demolish debutants Equatorial Guinea (75-55). Rwanda recovered from a shaky start to claim the second quarter 16-13 to go into the half-time break with a narrow 24-23 deficit.

Led by centre Kami Kabange, who ended with a game high 20 points, Rwanda dominated the third and fourth quarters 20-17 and 32-14 respectively.

Hamza Ruhezamihigo scored 13 points and added a game high 10 rebounds, while Olivier Shyaka and Kenneth Gasana contributed 11 and 9 points respectively. Cedric Mansare topped Guinea's scoring list with 18 points.

Mutokambali's men return to action today against the hosts Tunisia, one of the best basketball playing nations in Africa.

Victory for Rwanda would all but guarantee a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere on Friday, Mali defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo 87-82 in Group A in Tunis, while Mozambique lost 47-75 to Zone V giants and title favourites, Egypt in Group D, in a game played in Dakar, Senegal.

Group A and C game are being hosted in Tunisia while Group B and D are playing their preliminary round games in Senegal. The knockout stage games all the way to the final will be hosted in Tunisia.

Today

Group C

Guinea Vs Cameroon 2pm ST-Sports Focus

Tunisia Vs Rwanda 7pm ST-Sports Premium

Friday's selected results

Group A

DR Congo 82-87 Mali

Group C

Guinea 55-75 Rwanda

Group D

Mozambique 4-5 Egypt

Rwanda

Rwanda's Young Cabinet of Technocrats

A few weeks ago this town was pregnant with expectations. Just like any experiences of being expectant, Kigali was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.