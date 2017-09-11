Rwanda Eye 2nd Win in Afrobasket

Rwanda will face hosts Tunisia on Saturday evening looking to make it two wins in a row in Group C at the ongoing African Basketball Championships. Rwanda registered the first win in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea on Friday.

The 29th Afrobasket Championship for Men started Friday and will run through September 16 in Senegal and Tunisia.

Moise Mutokambali's team had to overcome an 11-7 deficit in the first quarter to demolish debutants Equatorial Guinea (75-55). Rwanda recovered from a shaky start to claim the second quarter 16-13 to go into the half-time break with a narrow 24-23 deficit.

Led by centre Kami Kabange, who ended with a game high 20 points, Rwanda dominated the third and fourth quarters 20-17 and 32-14 respectively.

Hamza Ruhezamihigo scored 13 points and added a game high 10 rebounds, while Olivier Shyaka and Kenneth Gasana contributed 11 and 9 points respectively. Cedric Mansare topped Guinea's scoring list with 18 points.

Mutokambali's men return to action today against the hosts Tunisia, one of the best basketball playing nations in Africa.

Victory for Rwanda would all but guarantee a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere on Friday, Mali defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo 87-82 in Group A in Tunis, while Mozambique lost 47-75 to Zone V giants and title favourites, Egypt in Group D, in a game played in Dakar, Senegal.

Group A and C game are being hosted in Tunisia while Group B and D are playing their preliminary round games in Senegal. The knockout stage games all the way to the final will be hosted in Tunisia.

Today

Group C

Guinea Vs Cameroon 2pm ST-Sports Focus

Tunisia Vs Rwanda 7pm ST-Sports Premium

Friday's selected results

Group A

DR Congo 82-87 Mali

Group C

Guinea 55-75 Rwanda

Group D

Mozambique 4-5 Egypt