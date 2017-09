Two truck drivers have been killed in a head-on collision on the R102 in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Monday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said, at around 22:00 on Sunday night, a truck lost control and veered across the inter-median and collided with another truck.

Herbst said both truck drivers died on the scene.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to free the trapped drivers from the wreckage, he said.

Source: News24