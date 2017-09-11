9 September 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls for an End to Political Killings in KZN

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Saturday denounced the spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, calling for the killings to come to an end.

Addressing the Thabo Mfotsanyana Cadres Forum at the Mohaladitswe Primary School in the Free State, Ramaphosa said the people would lose confidence in the ANC if political killings continued.

In recent years, several political figures have been murdered.

"People must respect our movement. They will not respect our movement if we are busy slaughtering each other," said Ramaphosa.

He said it was not the tradition of the ANC to target others by using dirty tricks against them or by killing them.

"This is what we are seeing in KZN and we say that must come to an end. The killings that are happing in our movement must come to an end."

"As members of the African National Congress, we need to be guided by the values of the ANC; we need to be guided by the principles of the ANC; we have a big job ahead of us."

Ramaphosa also said that he would not be dissuaded by "dirty tricks" that are targeting people who want to be leaders in the hope that they would get scared and retreat.

"We have brave hearts and won't retreat. We are not going back, we are going forward."

