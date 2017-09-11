South Africa: 14-Year-Old Among Three Dead in Free State Car Accident

Three people have died and five others sustained injuries in a head-on collision on the R57 near Sasolburg in the Free State on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics arrived on scene and found the drivers of both cars still trapped inside the vehicles.

Two women and a 14-year-old had already succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

"Among the five others injured was a baby believed to be 14-year-old. The baby sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further medical care," said Siddall in a statement.

"Two people who were in a critical condition were airlifted to nearby hospitals by the ER24 and One Plan Medical helicopters."

The other injured were also transported to nearby hospitals.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was left in a critical condition after she was knocked down by a car in Silversands suburb of Cape Town.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the intersection," said Siddall.

"She sustained a serious injury to her head and was transported to Tygerberg Hospital to receive further medical care."

In Brackenfell, also in Cape Town, one person was killed and seven others sustained minor to severe injuries after a driver of a taxi lost control of the vehicle during the early hours of this morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found all passengers trapped inside the taxi.

"Fire and rescue personnel had to use the Jaws of Life to remove all the patients from the taxi before they were transported to various nearby hospitals," said Siddall.

In Durban, Care Paramedics were called to the corner of Rick Turner Road and Manning Road in Glenwood on Saturday morning after two vehicles had collided in a rear end collision.

"One person had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required," said Operations Director Garrith Jamieson.

Source: News24