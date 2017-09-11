9 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 14-Year-Old Among Three Dead in Free State Car Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three people have died and five others sustained injuries in a head-on collision on the R57 near Sasolburg in the Free State on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics arrived on scene and found the drivers of both cars still trapped inside the vehicles.

Two women and a 14-year-old had already succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

"Among the five others injured was a baby believed to be 14-year-old. The baby sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further medical care," said Siddall in a statement.

"Two people who were in a critical condition were airlifted to nearby hospitals by the ER24 and One Plan Medical helicopters."

The other injured were also transported to nearby hospitals.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was left in a critical condition after she was knocked down by a car in Silversands suburb of Cape Town.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the intersection," said Siddall.

"She sustained a serious injury to her head and was transported to Tygerberg Hospital to receive further medical care."

In Brackenfell, also in Cape Town, one person was killed and seven others sustained minor to severe injuries after a driver of a taxi lost control of the vehicle during the early hours of this morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found all passengers trapped inside the taxi.

"Fire and rescue personnel had to use the Jaws of Life to remove all the patients from the taxi before they were transported to various nearby hospitals," said Siddall.

In Durban, Care Paramedics were called to the corner of Rick Turner Road and Manning Road in Glenwood on Saturday morning after two vehicles had collided in a rear end collision.

"One person had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required," said Operations Director Garrith Jamieson.

Source: News24

South Africa

Blood Splatter Expert Expected in Court as Axe Murder Trial Resumes

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.