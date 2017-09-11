South Africa: North West On Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund Bursary Applications

press release

The Bokone Bophirima Provincial Government calls on qualifying learners, students and unemployed youth residing in the province to apply for Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund for 2018 academic year. The closing date for submission of completed application forms is 31 October.

High on the provincial government's selection criterion will be applicants interested in studying programmes related to Agriculture, Culture and Tourism (ACT), this in line with the province's endeavor to increase skills needed in these sectors.

"Bursaries and funding for applicants interested in studying Construction, Building and Roads, Mining Engineering and other Engineering fields, Accounting /Commerce and Finance, Health related fields, Education as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is also available", added Mr Brian Setswambung, the provincial spokesperson.

The call for bursaries application comes in the wake of last week's VTSD Skills Development Lekgotla that was aimed at amongst others, assessing the province's skills capacity and ultimately developing a skills development plan that will enable the province to proactively respond to the needs of the growing economy.

Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund targets learners in Grade 12, those who have passed Grade 12 in previous years and those who are already at tertiary institutions. The funding will be awarded to learners from Bokone Bophirima Province, who are financially needy and academically performing well.

Application forms are available on www.nwpg.gov.za and at government offices such as Offices of the Premier in Mahikeng and all the Districts, Labour Centres; District and Local Municipalities, Tribal Authority Offices and at all the provincial High Schools.

Through the Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund which was introduced in July 2015 by the Premier of Bokone Bophirima, Supra Mahumapelo, a total of 232 new bursary beneficiaries were funded in the current academic year, while a total of 261 were bursary holders from previous years.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier