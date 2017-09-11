Kenya Beaten By KZN But Still Qualify for Quarters in SA

Kenya's right-arm medium fast bowler Emmanuel Bundi on Sunday shone with the ball in the Africa Twenty20 Cup, taking five wickets but that did not stop Kenya from losing to KwaZulu Natal by 24 runs at the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa.

It was Kenya's last game in their Pool 'C'. However, the loss did not stop Kenya from topping the pool with eight points. They were followed by Free State (5), KwaZulu Natal (5) and Northern Cape (0).

It was Kenya's best performance in the tournament as they qualified for the quarter-finals in their third appearance.

Batting first, KwaZulu Natal set a target of 117 by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with two balls of their allotted 20 overs in hand. Vaughan Jaarveld top scored for KwaZulu Natal with 32. Calvin Savage (14), Andile Mokgakane (11) and Tyson koen (11) did well with the bat.

Bundi was KwaZulu Natal's main executioner taking five wickets for 13. His victims were Dudu Zondoko who was caught by Irfan Karim for nine.

In reply, Kenya was routed for 92 with 10 balls in hand.

Kenya's skipper, Rakep Patel who got half centuries in the early two games was dismissed for 16.

Dhiren Gondaria (22) was Kenya's highest runs getter with Rushab Patel (17) and Irfan Karim (15) the only other batsmen who posted double digit figures.

KwaZulu Natal's wicket takers were Mokgakane (3/4), Subrayen (2/16), Tyron Koen (2/2), Smangaliso Nhlebela (2/32) and Calvin Savage (1/26).

Elsewhere, a select Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) side touring India lost to Indian Oil Corporation by an innings and 173 runs in the ACA's Sir Vizzy Trophy at the Mvrg College Ground, Andhra Pradesh.

On the second day of the tournament, NPCA (93 for 10 in 44.4 overs and 147 for 10 in 38.2 overs) and Indian Oil Corporation 413 for 7 declared in 60.2 overs.

Charles Waiswa top scored for NPCA in the second innings with 39 that came off 42 balls.