9 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Artistes Nominated for Ugandan Music Awards

By Olivia Muragijimana

Rwandan musical duo of Charly and Nina, and singer Jody Phibi, are among the nominees for the 2017 Uganda Entertainment Awards (UEA).

The singles, Owooma - Geosteady ft Charly and Nina, and Body - Rabadaba ft Jody, were both nominated for "Collaboration of the Year."

The award serves as a debut appearance for the Rwandan artistes.

Charly and Nina have quite a number of hits that are doing well in the region including Face to Face, Mfata and Owooma, while Jody is known for her Iyo Ngukeneye, Karimo and Body among others.

Other artistes vying to take home the award in the same category are; Akatijjo - Fille ft Babaritah, Big Bumper - Kemishan Ft Mun G and Gudi Gude - Radio and Weasel ft Khalifa.

The highly coveted "Artiste of the Year" award would see Ugandan music acts, Sheebah Karungi, Eddy Kenzo, David Lutalo and Winnie Nwagi contending for the prize.

Alex Muyoboke, the manager of Charly and Nina, urges Rwandans to support local talent and upcoming stars so that the music industry grows big and people live better through music.

The 3rd edition of Uganda Entertainment Awards will be hosted by the multi-talented Malaika Nyanzi, and the award-winning duo Dj Slick Stuart and Dj Roja.' The Award ceremony will take place today at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

