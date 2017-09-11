9 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi MCAs Likely to Amend Law on Taxes

By Collins Omulo

Members of Nairobi County Assembly might to amend a legislation relating to taxes, fees and charges for services.

According to the Matopeni/Spring Valley MCA Abdi Ibrahim Hassan, who also doubles as the Majority Leader, ward representatives allied to Jubilee Party have pledged to table the amendment Bill once the house resumes.

"We plan to align the county Finance Act with the Jubilee Party and Governor Mike Sonko manifestos of the city," Mr Hassan said.

PARKING FEES

Governor Mike Sonko wants the House to amendment the Finance Bill to facilitate the implementation of his pledges.

During campaigns, Mr Sonko said he would reduce parking fees by half and abolish trade licences for microbusinesses if elected.

In a meeting with Matatu Owners Association last month, Governor Sonko said he would reduce both parking fees and impounding fees by 30 percent.

Former Governor Evans Kidero had increased parking fees from Sh140 to Sh300 in 2014.

TRADERS

The proposal is likely to pass for Jubilee Party enjoys a majority with 65 MCAs out of the 122.

Already traders in Wakulima and Muthurwa Markets have been exempted from paying garbage collection fees.

Reports have also indicated that the Public Finance Management Act was violated after the county Treasury published the Appropriations Bill -- authorising expenditure -- before Members of the County Assembly passed the budget estimates, thus violating the law.

COURT

Section 129(7) of the Act reads, "Upon approval of the budget estimates by the county assembly, the CEC member for Finance shall prepare and submit a County Appropriation Bill to the assembly of approved estimates."

A source at the County Finance department also intimated to the Sunday Nation that the anomaly can be challenged in court, saying that the law is clear on the procedure.

