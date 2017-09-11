Kenya: Aswani Brace Downs Hapless Posta

Kepha Aswani came off the bench to net a brace as Nakumatt FC downed a hapless Posta Rangers 2-0 in a SportPesa Premier League (SPL) encounter played at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday afternoon.

Aswani replaced Kelvin Thairu at the start of the second half before opening the scoring in the 71st minute. The former Thika United and AFC Leopards man claimed a brace a minute later placing past Patrick Matasi in the Posta goal.

A win for a side, whose players have reportedly gone for two months without pay, takes them to 29 points, as Posta remain third on 35 points from 23 games.

"We failed to utilize our chances in the first half where we had so many opportunities from set pieces. Come the second half, we had lapse at the back. Somebody like Aswani, you can't afford to give him such space, he will score and that's what he did," a crestfallen Posta Head Coach Sammy Omollo said after the match.

"We came in as underdogs. We had totally no pressure in this game after all, we were playing against league contenders. Luckily, my substitution at the start of the second half paid dividends. I must thank the boys for the show today especially in the second half," a relieved Nakumatt tactician Anthony Mwangi said.

Posta showed the early intent pushing men forward to hit the target. Titus Achesa and Gerson Likono won free kicks on the left hand side but all their deliveries couldn't tease Ezekiel Owade in Nakumatt goal.

In the 14th minute, Tanzanian David Naftali showed great acceleration getting into Posta half but his long shot was easily picked by Patrick Matasi. A minute later, he headed wide a Peter Nzuki free kick after Achesa had fouled Joshua Oyoo on the right channel.

In the 20th minute, Simon Mbugua hurdled a couple of challenges on his way to the Nakumatt defence from the right flank but all his crosses were easily dealt by Donald Mosoti and his partner Kennedy Onyango.

A 22nd minute dangerous cross from Mbugua was headed inches wide by a well-positioned Likono.

Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo's men kept on asking the questions and in the 24th minute, Jerry Santo saw his 25-yard pile driver parried over by Owade for a fruitless corner.

In the 39th minute, John Njoroge drove at the heart of the Posta defence before making a good connection with a left-footed shot. However, Matasi got his hands on the ball to make a comfortable save.

The Shoppers were the better side in the second half. Aswani in the 61st minute had his glancing header from Oyoo cross go wide.

The striker, who was recently recalled to the national team for the friendly matches against Mauritania and Morocco U21, kept on hunting for goals.

His runs kept Atudo and Luke Ochieng' at bay. In the 68th minute, he exchanged passes with Boniface Akenga but the latter's attempt was picked by Matasi.

Four minutes later, Aswani's efforts paid off with the opener before adding another a minute later to make it eight goals this season so far.