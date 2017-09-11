10 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Mitchell's Plain Cluster Boasts With 208 Arrest

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police in the Mitchell's Plain Cluster were out in their numbers this week to prevent crimes that threaten the safety of people in their communities. Raids were conducted at houses which were identified as dens contributing to crime. Drugs, stolen goods, wanted suspects and shebeens were the main focus during the operations.

A total of 176 suspects were arrested for drug related crimes during searches that were conducted at 50 drug houses. Two people were arrested on charges related to dealing illegally in liquor. Five fines were issued, to the value of R3500, and 13 arrests were made in these cases. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered. Tracing operations led to the arrests of nine wanted suspects. Spaza shops numbering 426 were visited and four people were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms. Three firearms were confiscated.

No less than 32 cases of violence against women and children were reported, with four suspects facing arrest.

The Cluster Commander of the Mitchell's Plain Cluster, Major General Gregory Goss, commended the members for their dedication in the fight against crime.

South Africa

Blood Splatter Expert Expected in Court as Axe Murder Trial Resumes

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.