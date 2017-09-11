8 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta to Address Parliament on Tuesday

By Samwel Owino

President Uhuru Kenyatta will address a joint sitting of the 12th Parliament on Tuesday next week.

The address comes amid sharp division between the Jubilee Party and the opposition following the nullification of President Kenyatta's victory by the Supreme Court.

Article 132 of the Constitution requires the President to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

"Pursuant to the provisions of standing order 22(2) of the National Assembly and standing order 22(2) of the Senate, the Speaker of both the Houses of Parliament hereby notify all Members of Parliament that the opening of the twelfth shall be held in the National Assembly chamber, main Parliament buildings, Nairobi on September 12, at 2:30pm," reads a notice signed by both Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka.

Jubilee Party, which won majority of the seats in both the National Assembly and the Senate in the just-concluded elections, is once again comfortably set to control the 12th Parliament.

With a total of 164 MPs, Jubilee stands a better chance to go it alone in passing crucial legislations in the House.

The Opposition is also expected to play its watchdog role despite its reduced numbers.

