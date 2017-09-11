Rwanda: Gisagara, Kirehe Face-Off in V-Ball League Playoff Finals

Gisagara and Kirehe will face-off in Game 1 of the 2017 national volleyball league playoff finals at Gisagara Gymnasium on Saturday as both clubs seek to win their first league title.

The two teams registered impressive wins in their respective semi-final clashes three weeks ago against APR and IPRC-South respectively.

Fidele Nyirimana's Kirehe reached the finals after defeating IPRC-South 2-1 in the semi-finals. Kirehe lost the first game 3-2, but recovered to claim the second and third games; 3-2 and 3-0 respectively.

League newcomers Gisagara, under Eric Gakwaya, reached the finals after beating former champions APR 2-0, winning the first game 3-1 and the second by the same score line.

Defending champions University of Kibungo (UNIK) failed to make the playoffs after finishing in sixth place, in the regular season.

Meanwhile, APR will visit IPRC-South in Game 2 of their third place playoff in Huye district-APR won Game 1 in straight sets 3-1 last weekend.

Elsewhere, Groupe Scolaire St. Aloys Rwamagana will host Ruhango High School at Rwamagana Gymnasium in Game 1 of the Women's third-place playoff.

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) retained the women's league after defeating APR 2-1 in the best of three playoff finals last weekend and will represent Rwanda in next year Africa Club Championships.

Men's Final: Game 1

Gisagara Vs Kirehe 11am

Third-place: Game 2

IPRC Vs APR 11am

Women: Third-place

St Aloys Vs Ruhango 11am