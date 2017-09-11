9 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Accuses Kenyatta of Derailing Nasa Projects

By Joseph Openda

National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has accused the Jubilee government of acting as a stumbling block in the fulfilling of their campaign pledges.

Mr Odinga said Nasa had planned to immediately start implementing the promises they made when campaigning ahead of the August 8 polls, but it was hampered by the shambolic poll.

"We had promised to have free education effective from September 1 but the Jubilee government disrupted this.

"We are however, happy that God intervened through Justice (David) Maraga to give us another opportunity," Mr Odinga said in Narok on Saturday.

SUPREME COURT

The Nasa chief maintained that they had won the nullified poll.

The Supreme Court on September 1 revoked President Uhuru Kenyatta's win, pointing out that there were irregularities committed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, ordering a repeat that will take place on October 17.

Mr Odinga still insisted that the President and his deputy William Ruto are "computer generated leaders".

"Narok voters hatched chicken chicks but when they arrived in Nairobi they were short-changed by the computer generated chicks," he said during his first tour of the county after the ruling, accompanied by Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

MAA COMMUNITY

Also present were Narok Senator Ledima ole Kina and Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori.

Mr Mudavadi, also the ANC party leader, said the Jubilee government should not use public resources in campaigns.

Senator Orengo said there was theft of votes from the region.

Mr Ole Kina said Narok is a Nasa zone and promised to rally the voters behind Mr Odinga, because he has the "interests of the Maa community at heart".

The Nasa team concluded its rallies at Ntulele where they promised to develop industrial parks to create job for the youth, revive the economy and assist single mothers.

Their rival Jubilee, headed by Mr Kenyatta held a rally at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

