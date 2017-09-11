Kenya: Gor Beat Nzoia to Extend Lead

Rwandese striker Jacques Tuyisenge scored twice as Gor Mahia beat Nzoia Sugar 4-0 on Saturday in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Meddie Kagere and substitute Francis Kahata were also on target as K'Ogalo opened a nine-point lead at the top of the table after chalking up their 14th win of the season.

Nzoia had the game's first chance in the ninth minute after Victor Omondi's shot on target was parred by Fredrick Onyango over bar for a corner.

K'Ogalo however grew into the game as it progressed with Tuyisenge and Kagere making inroads into the Nzoia backline, looking for that opening chance.

They got the opening goal in the 25th minute when Tuyisenge raced in to a George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo cross, glancing it powerfully past the Nzoia keeper.

Gor increased their lead a minute to half time, Kagere again sneaking in behind the defense to head home a free kick from Kenneth Muguna.