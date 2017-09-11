9 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Beat Nzoia to Extend Lead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Rwandese striker Jacques Tuyisenge scored twice as Gor Mahia beat Nzoia Sugar 4-0 on Saturday in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Meddie Kagere and substitute Francis Kahata were also on target as K'Ogalo opened a nine-point lead at the top of the table after chalking up their 14th win of the season.

Nzoia had the game's first chance in the ninth minute after Victor Omondi's shot on target was parred by Fredrick Onyango over bar for a corner.

K'Ogalo however grew into the game as it progressed with Tuyisenge and Kagere making inroads into the Nzoia backline, looking for that opening chance.

They got the opening goal in the 25th minute when Tuyisenge raced in to a George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo cross, glancing it powerfully past the Nzoia keeper.

Gor increased their lead a minute to half time, Kagere again sneaking in behind the defense to head home a free kick from Kenneth Muguna.

Kenya

Odinga - Nasa Ready for Polls but Concerns Must Be Addressed

Kenya opposition National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said his team is ready for the October… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.