Tanzania: I'm Deaf Because of Diamond Platinumz, Says Tanzanian Producer

Tanzanian super producer cum singer, Bob Junior, credited with Diamond Platinumz's entry into the limelight and eventually success, has gone deaf and he ' s blaming it on the musician.

Bob Junior who currently doesn't see eye to eye with Diamond, says his left ear turned partially deaf due to the long hours he spent producing Diamond's first hit album and song Kamwambie that turned the bongo flava crooner into an overnight superstar.

Kamwambie was released in 2009 winning Diamond three coveted awards before the release of Mbagala that greatly changed Diamonds' fortunes from a mere mitumba seller to one of the most highest paid musicians in the continent.

Bob Junior, who is highly respected in Tanzanian showbiz, says after the successes of the two hits, thanks to his magic touch, Diamond dumped him once he became famous and wealthy.

This happened even when Bob Junior desperately needed Diamonds' financial, social and moral support after he started experiencing difficulties hearing with his left ear that has now become partially deaf.

A tearful Bob Junior narrated his woes:

"Kila jina ya ndugu yangu huyo linapotajwa mimi hupasuka moyo hadi naskia kulia. Nimefanya naye kazi sana. Sikulala kwa muda mrefu kwa sababu ya albamu yake Diamond.

Nimepoteza mpaka kusikia vizuri kwenye sikio langu la kushoto kwa sababu yake yeye na nadhani analijua hilo. Sometimes huwa linanizengua mpaka nashindwa hata kutembea.

Nilikuwa silali kipindi nafanya nyimbo za albamu yake. Nilikuwa nafanya nyimbo mix ni zaidi ya mara tano, yaani nikikaa kufanya nyimbo ya Diamond natumia zaidi ya masaa kumi kwa hiyo tuseme hadi namaliza nyimbo yake moja unakuta nimetumia masaa 50.

Na ndio maana 'Kamwambie' ilipotoka ilikuwa ni nyimbo ambayo wote hatukuwa tunafahamika ikawa kubwa na kutupa heshima kubwa."

He goes on to say that he has never wanted to go public about the issue because he thought he would mend fences with Diamond but every attempt he has made to reach him has been futile.

"Kila nikimpigia anakata, hata niki-mtext hadi mara tano anaweza asijibu hadi baada ya siku mbili au tatu. Nimekuwa nikijaribu sana kumfikia kipindi nina matatizo ya kibinafsi nikijua atanisaidia lakini wapi. Diamond ambaye nilimbadilisha kutoka kufanya biashara ndogo ndogo huwa siamini kanifanya hivi. Alikuwa anarap nikamshauri ajaribu kuimba na akawa, ila basi tu inauma sana."

Bob Junior, who has also produced hits for Alikiba, added that Diamond has never paid him even a single sent for Kamwambie to date.