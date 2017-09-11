8 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Losers in Last Minute Rush to File Poll Cases

More election petitions were filed Friday in courts as losers rushed to beat the deadline.

In the evening, a Nairobi voter moved to court to challenge the election of Governor Mike Sonko.

Japheth Moroko wants the election of Mr Sonko nullified alleging irregularities.

GOVERNORS

In Mombasa, former Senator Hassan Omar also challenged Governor Hassan Joho's win.

He alleges massive irregularities in the counting and tallying process.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi's win was also challenged as a voter, Mr Sammy Ndung'u, moved to the High Court in Nanyuki.

MPs

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya also moved to court to challenge the election of his successor Kiraitu Murungi.

PNU senatorial aspirant Mugambi Imanyara also moved to court to contest the win of Mr Mithika Linturi.

In Nyeri, two petitions have been filed challenging the election of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and his Tetu counterpart James Gichuhi.

KIEMS KIT

In Kajiado, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku shrugged off a petition filed by his predecessor David Nkedianye.

And in Mombasa, a voter who challenged the election of Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi filed an application seeking to have Kiems kit taken to court for safe custody.

Reporting by Sam Kiplagat, Ken Bett, Philip Muyanga, Joseph Ngunjiri, Mwangi Ndirangu and Joseph Wangui.

