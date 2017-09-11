Uganda: EU Sets Aside U.S.$100 Million for Green Jobs

Kampala — The European Union Head of Uganda's Delegation Cedric Merel has said they have earmarked $100million (Ush400b) to support people investing in green jobs and green environment in the coming years.

He was witnessing the awarding with certificates of the Eco-Inclusive Enterprise Development in East Africa winners from Uganda and Kenya at the SEED EAST AFRICA symposium 2017.

"The Uganda Green Growth Development strategy will soon be launched. It will ensure sustainable green agriculture, planned green cities and energy for sustainable green environment," said Merel.

The SAG-SEED 2017 saw three winners from Uganda and three from Kenya. ICOSEED Enterprises, Kencoco Ltd and Horizon Business Ventures were the Kenyan winners while Brent Technologies, Gorilla Conservation Coffee and Masupa Enterprise were the Uganda winners.