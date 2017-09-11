7 September 2017

East African Business Week (Kampala)

Uganda: EU Sets Aside U.S.$100 Million for Green Jobs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala — The European Union Head of Uganda's Delegation Cedric Merel has said they have earmarked $100million (Ush400b) to support people investing in green jobs and green environment in the coming years.

He was witnessing the awarding with certificates of the Eco-Inclusive Enterprise Development in East Africa winners from Uganda and Kenya at the SEED EAST AFRICA symposium 2017.

"The Uganda Green Growth Development strategy will soon be launched. It will ensure sustainable green agriculture, planned green cities and energy for sustainable green environment," said Merel.

The SAG-SEED 2017 saw three winners from Uganda and three from Kenya. ICOSEED Enterprises, Kencoco Ltd and Horizon Business Ventures were the Kenyan winners while Brent Technologies, Gorilla Conservation Coffee and Masupa Enterprise were the Uganda winners.

Uganda

Confusion Mars President Museveni's Radio Campaign

President Museveni's countrywide campaign to sensitize the public on the proposed constitutional amendment on land is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 East African Business Week. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.